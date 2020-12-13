1 killed, another injured in shooting outside Pearland Taco Bell, police say

PEARLAND, Texas – One person was killed and another was injured Saturday in a shooting outside a Pearland Taco Bell, according to the Pearland Police Department.

At approximately 7 p.m., officers were dispatched to a Taco Bell located in the 1300 block of Broadway Street in reference to a robbery and a shooting. On arrival, units located two men with gunshot wounds in the parking lot. One was declared dead at the scene.

The other was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Witnesses on scene informed officers of a possible suspect at a nearby business. Officers located and detained the individual. Police are not currently searching for additional suspects, the department stated in a release.

A motive for the shooting in unknown, according to officials.

An investigation is ongoing.