Christmas Day 2020: The Houston-area stores open, closed on the holiday

It’s not every day that the Big Man in Red makes a visit, so it’s easy to forget some things in the excitement. Cookies, perhaps. Milk. Hot cocoa bombs. Or maybe even a last-minute gift or two.

Most area grocery stores and retailers will not operate on Christmas Day, but there are a handful of options for the forgetful.

Scroll below to see the operating hours for some of the Houston area’s most popular retailers and grocery stores.

ALDI: Closed

Costco: Closed

Central Market: Closed

CVS: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Hours vary by location)

Food Town: Closed

H-E-B: Closed

Lowe’s: Closed

Kroger: Closed

Home Depot: Closed

Randalls: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sam’s Club: Closed

Starbucks: Most locations will open in Christmas. Call ahead for specific hours.

Target: Closed

Trader Joe’s: Closed

Walmart: Closed

Whole Foods: Closed

Hours may be subject to change based on location. We recommend calling ahead!

