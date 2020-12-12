Christmas Day 2020: The Houston-area stores open, closed on the holiday

It’s not every day that the Big Man in Red makes a visit, so it’s easy to forget some things in the excitement. Cookies, perhaps. Milk. Hot cocoa bombs. Or maybe even a last-minute gift or two.
Most area grocery stores and retailers will not operate on Christmas Day, but there are a handful of options for the forgetful.
Scroll below to see the operating hours for some of the Houston area’s most popular retailers and grocery stores.
ALDI: Closed
Costco: Closed
Central Market: Closed
CVS: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Hours vary by location)
Food Town: Closed
H-E-B: Closed
Lowe’s: Closed
Kroger: Closed
Home Depot: Closed
Randalls: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sam’s Club: Closed
Starbucks: Most locations will open in Christmas. Call ahead for specific hours.
Target: Closed
Trader Joe’s: Closed
Walmart: Closed
Whole Foods: Closed
Hours may be subject to change based on location. We recommend calling ahead!
