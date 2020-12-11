WATCH LIVE: SpaceX to launch SXM-7 mission from Florida

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX is preparing for the launch of the SXM-7 mission from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral.

The Falcon 9 first stage rocket booster supporting this launch previously supported Crew Dragon’s first flight to the International Space Station (Demo-1), launch of the RADARSAT Constellation Mission and four Starlink launches in 2020.

Following stage separation, SpaceX will land Falcon 9′s first stage on the “Just Read the Instructions” droneship, which will be located in the Atlantic Ocean. SpaceX said half of Falcon 9′s fairing previously supported the ANASIS-II mission in July 2020.