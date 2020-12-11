70ºF

News

WATCH LIVE: SpaceX to launch SXM-7 mission from Florida

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: SpaceX, Falcon 9, Rockets
A Falcon 9 rocket at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Launch Complex 40 with the SiriusXM-7 satellite ready for launch. (Image: SpaceX)
A Falcon 9 rocket at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Launch Complex 40 with the SiriusXM-7 satellite ready for launch. (Image: SpaceX) (WKMG 2020)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX is preparing for the launch of the SXM-7 mission from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral.

The Falcon 9 first stage rocket booster supporting this launch previously supported Crew Dragon’s first flight to the International Space Station (Demo-1), launch of the RADARSAT Constellation Mission and four Starlink launches in 2020.

Following stage separation, SpaceX will land Falcon 9′s first stage on the “Just Read the Instructions” droneship, which will be located in the Atlantic Ocean. SpaceX said half of Falcon 9′s fairing previously supported the ANASIS-II mission in July 2020.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: