House sitter shoots, kills hammer-wielding intruder who charged at home, deputies say

NEW CANEY, Texas – An investigation is underway after authorities said a potential home intruder was shot and killed in Montgomery County.

The incident happened around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Panky Lane and Murphy Lane in New Caney, authorities said.

Deputies were dispatched to the location in reference to a burglary in progress. When they arrived, authorities said the man in the home told them he was housesitting for a friend when he heard a loud banging on the back door.

When he went to investigate, the man said he saw another man holding a hammer. The intruder charged the man, so he fired at the intruder, hitting him in the chest, authorities said.

The man then called 911 and waited for deputies to arrive. When authorities arrived, officials said emergency responders attempted to save the potential intruder, but he succumbed to his wounds.

Authorities said they are investigating the shooting. The identity of the hammer-wielding man has not been released, but authorities said he is believed to be Hispanic.