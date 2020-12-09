Uber passenger shot while traveling on the North Freeway, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after they said an Uber passenger was shot in north Houston Tuesday.

Police said the shooting happened around 10:10 p.m. on the North Freeway near Bristol.

According to investigators, officers located an Uber driver whose truck was shot up on the freeway. Police said one of his passengers was shot in the shoulder.

The driver told KPRC 2 he was traveling on 610 to 45 when someone opened fire from behind his vehicle. Investigators said a bullet hole is visible in the driver’s headrest and the rearview mirror inside the car, showing both bullets narrowly missing the driver.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.