Ask 2: Can you tell me if car inspections are still waived due to COVID? What about registrations?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Connie H Schiller asks, “Can you tell me if car inspections are still waived due to COVID? What about registrations?”

Answer: According to the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles’ COVID-19 response website, drivers do not have to rush to get their vehicle properly registered at this time. Since we’re still battling this pandemic, the waiver for vehicle registration, which first went into effect on March 16, is still active.

Though, this buys drivers time to take care of their vehicle registration, if you want to go ahead and get it done now you can. The renewal process can be done online and if you choose to do so, you can receive a $1.00 discount. Taking the bottom portion of your registration renewal letter, accompanied by your payment and mailing it to your county tax office is another option. You can find more information on that here.

Remember, when DPS announces their new timeline for vehicle registrations, you’ll still have a 60-day period before you must renew.