These Houston-area malls are opening new stores just in time for holiday shopping

HOUSTON – Holiday shoppers, be thrilled. New stores are coming to several malls just in time to tackle your Christmas lists.

Houston-area Simon Malls, including The Galleria, Houston Premium Outlets and Katy Mills welcomed several stores on their properties -- and they’re now open to shoppers.

The Galleria will open 16 new stores and dining options, including several who underwent renovations this year. A notable opening would be Musaafer, an Indian restaurant concept which, according to the release, is the only U.S. location.

Katy Mills and Houston Premium Outlets each added one store to their malls, with the grand openings of Cosmetics Company Store and Versace.

List of stores now open:

The Galleria:

BALENCIAGA - French-style fashion by Spanish fashion designer Cristobal Balenciaga

Golden Goose - Venitian-inspired fashion

De Beers - Quality jewelry store with cut diamonds.

Versace - Renovation, leader in luxury, international fashion

Swarvoski - Jewelry & cut crystal store

CARLISLE - Fashion store that combines modern with classic.

Akris - Swiss-style fashion store

Musaafer - Indian restaurant concept

Fabletics - Athletic apparel

Dr. Martens - Workwear, including shoes and accessories

Hot Topic - Renovated, pop-culture and music store

7 For All Mankind - Los Angeles-based fashion line for both women and men

Wave Fashion Wear - Fashion store for young girl apparel

Poke Fresh - Asian restaurant concept serving fresh Poke bowls

Diamond X International - Jewelry store with emphasis in diamond, silver and gold.

Lids - Collection of hats and caps

Katy Mills

Cosmetic Company Store - Award-winning cosmetics, skin care and haircare.

Houston Premium Outlets

Versace - Leader in luxury, international fashion