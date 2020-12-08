41ºF

Local News

Juvenile grazed by bullet during home invasion at apartment complex in NW Harris County, deputies say

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Shooting, Home Invasion

HOUSTON – A juvenile is recovering after deputies said he was grazed by a bullet during a home invasion at an apartment complex in northwest Harris County Tuesday.

Deputies said the incident happened around 1:22 a.m. in the 12700 block of Jones Road.

According to investigators, three men kicked the front door in and shot inside the home, causing the juvenile to be hit on his side. Deputies said the juvenile’s mother and brother were there.

Deputies said the juvenile was transported to the hospital by ambulance, where he is recovering.

There were several people inside the residence but he was the only juvenile there, deputies said.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: