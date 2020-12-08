First attempt of Starship SN8′s high-altitude flight test could happen in Cameron County today

BOCA CHICA, Texas – The SpaceX team announced that it will make its first attempt at SN8′s high-altitude flight test from Cameron County, Texas on Tuesday.

The schedule for the launch has not been announced as the dynamic is likely to change. The window for the test launched opened at 7 a.m. and goes through 5 p.m.

SpaceX also said the team will have opportunities to launch on Wednesday and Thursday if Tuesday’s launch is delayed.

Starship is the two-stage vehicle system that founder Elon Musk hopes will one day take as many as 100 people to Mars.

The spacecraft is expected to fly more than 41,000 feet into the air, do a now-iconic bellyflop or skydiving-like maneuver and then correct itself just before landing on the launchpad. This is the first test of its kind.

It’s the first Starship to be fully outfitted with a nosecone and flaps and the first to ignite all three Raptor engines.