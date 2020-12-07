United Airlines offering COVID-19 tests for some passengers

HOUSTON – Starting Monday, United Airlines is offering passengers COVID-19 tests before they leave to ten select destinations to Latin America and Caribbean.

Certain countries require people to test negative before entering.

“It took a lot of time for us to look here in Houston, where to get the test,” said passenger Nicole Nogera.

Nogera from Honduras was visiting family and said she hopes to get tested through United Airlines next visit.

Passengers will get a COVID-19 test in the mail, they’ll administer it themselves and send it to a lab 72 hours before the flight.

Customers should expect to receive results within 24 to 48 hours.

Some countries require people to test negative to enter and this will help the passengers.

“We definitely want to be able to provide the customer the peace of mind that they know that these results are the ones required by the foreign government,” said Harry Cabrera with United Airlines IAH.

If someone tests positive, the airlines will work with the passenger to schedule a later flight.

The test costs $119.

The destinations include: