Human trafficking investigation underway at southwest Houston apartment complex, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a report of human trafficking at an apartment complex in the southwest part of the city.

Cmdr. Vidal Lopez, of the Houston Police Department, said officers found six men inside an apartment at 11315 Fondren Road on Monday. Five of the men are from Ecuador and one is from Guatemala.

One person was arrested as part of a human smuggling investigation, Lopez said.

The incident is not connected to another human smuggling situation that was discovered at a home in southwest Houston last week, police said.

The six men discovered on Monday are between the ages of 20 and 25 and in good health, Lopez said. They were turned over to the Department of Homeland Security, he said.

Officers believe the men arrived in Houston on Sunday.

This is a developing story.