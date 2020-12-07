Mayor Sylvester Turner to discuss Houston’s COVID-19 positivity rate

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will provide an update on the City of Houston’s COVID-19 positivity rate Monday.

The city’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. David Persse, is also slated to speak at the news conference at 2:30 p.m.

Melinda Little, Director, of Comcast Government Affairs, will also attend the news conference to address how the city and Comcast are partnering on two programs. “Lift Zones” will help provide low-income students with a safe, clean space to participate in distance learning during the day or do homework before or after school and an Internet Voucher Program will provide for low-income Houstonians through CARES Act Funding.