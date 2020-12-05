These Houston-area hospitals are set to receive the coronavirus vaccine first

The Houston-area’s first batch of the coronavirus vaccine will include 59,475 doses of the inoculation, state health authorities announced Friday.

Earlier this week, Gov. Greg Abbott said that the state would receive its first allotment of the vaccine — approximately 1.4 million doses from the drug makers Pfizer and Moderna — beginning in mid-December, pending federal approval.

“As expected, the initial vaccine supply is limited, and the first week’s allocation is based on information submitted by vaccine providers when they enrolled, including the number of health care workers who can be quickly vaccinated and vaccine storage capacity at each site,” DSHS said in a news update on its website. “More vaccine will be available for more providers in the following weeks, including vaccine from Moderna once it is authorized.”

Larger allotments are expected in January and in the following months, Abbott said in a release.

“The State of Texas is already prepared for the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine, and will swiftly distribute these vaccines to Texans who voluntarily choose to be immunized,” Abbott said in a release. “As we await the first shipment of these vaccines, we will work with communities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

Approximately 224,000 doses are expected to arrive as early as Dec. 14, according to the Texas Department of State Health Service. Authorities will distribute the initial shipment to 109 hospitals in 34 counties throughout the state.

21 hospitals in Harris County, four in Montgomery County, one in Galveston County and one in Fort Bend County were selected to receive the vaccine.

State health officials said hospital staff working directly with patients who have tested positive or are at high risk for COVID-19, emergency medical service providers who engage in 911 emergency services like pre-hospital care and transport, home health care workers, and residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities are among the first tier of Texans eligible to receive the vaccine.

Here’s a list of the local hospitals set to receive the state’s first allocation of the vaccine.

Harris County (Total: 49,725 doses)

Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital: 1,950

Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospital: 975

St Lukes Hospital At The Vintage: 975

TCH Main: 3,900

HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest: 1,950

Texas Children’s Hospital West Campus: 975

UT MD Anderson Cancer Center: 4,875

LBJ Hospital - Harris County Hospital District: 1,950

Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center: 5,850

Memorial Hermann Greater Heights: 1,950

Memorial Hermann SE Hospital: 1,950

Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center: 2,925

Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital: 975

Ben Taub General Hospital: 1,950

Houston Methodist West Hospital: 975

Houston Methodist Hospital: 5,850

CHI St Lukes Health: 5,850

Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital: 975

Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital: 975

HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast: 975

University Of Texas Medical Branch - Clear Lake: 975

Montgomery County (Total: 4,875 doses)

Texas Children’s Hospital Woodlands: 975

Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital: 975

Kingwood Medical Center: 975

Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Hospital: 1,950

Fort Bend County (Total: 1,950 doses)

Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital: 1,950

Galveston County (Total: 2,925 doses)

University Of Texas Medical Branch Hospital: 2,925

View the full list of Texas hospitals set to receive the state’s first allocation of the COVID-19 vaccine here.