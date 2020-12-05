Local clinic spreads holiday cheer with patients with drive-thru party

HOUSTON – Christmas arrived early. Twenty days to be exact.

Santa, Mrs. Claus and all their helpers – decked out in masks — gathered outside Christus Health in Midtown to spread some holiday cheer to the young patients of San Jose Clinic.

For 85 years, San Jose Clinic has hosted a Christmas party. This year’s party took place Saturday morning in a drive-thru style due to the pandemic.

“Oh, it’s going to be very different this year but can’t disappoint the children at all,” said Mrs. Claus. “So we would be down here no matter what the weather was or not matter what the circumstances.”

More than 100 families lined up in their cars around the block as Olaf, Frosty The Snowman and one of Santa’s reindeer waved at eager children.

“This year instead of doing the big, huge Christmas presents that we normally do, we are giving the families an H-E-B gift card so they can purchase their holiday dinner,” said Maureen Sanders, the President and CEO of San Jose Clinic.

The roughly 250 children received Target gift cards. Santa is helping to put food on the table this Christmas along with presents under the tree.