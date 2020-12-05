Cy-Fair FD: 1-alarm fire at northwest Houston hotel forces early-morning evacuation

A one-alarm fire at a northwest Houston hotel forced guests to evacuate early Saturday morning, according to the Cy-Fair Fire Department.

At approximately 4:40 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to a Holiday Inn Express hotel located in the 9100 block of West Road on reports of a fire. On arrival, crews observed fire and smoke visible from a third-story unit.

Firefighters attacked the blaze and extinguished it quickly, said Captain Daniel Arizpe, a public information officer with the Cy-Fair Fire Department

No injuries were reported, Arizpe said.

The fire remained contained to the original unit, though other areas of the hotel sustained some smoke damage, Arizpe said.

Arson investigators with the Harris County fire Marshal’s Office determined an AC unit caused the fire. When the fire started, a sprinkler in the affected hotel room activated and held the blaze at bay until the fire crews arrived.

The fire will be ruled accidental, according to the HCFMO.