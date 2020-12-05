Be Santa to a senior: Here’s how you can bring Christmas cheer to Houston-area seniors

The Houston Home Instead Senior Care office is seeking donations for seniors through its “Be a Santa to a Senior” program.

“The Be a Santa to a Senior program brings so much joy to seniors in our community,” said Gregory Gomez-Mira, owner of the Houston Home Instead office. “Seniors are especially at risk for the feelings of isolation that we’ve all felt at some point during the pandemic, and a simple gift can show them that they have been thought of, which is more important this year than ever.”

Be a Santa to a Senior relies on the support of the Houston community and volunteers, as well as area businesses, nonprofit organizations, and retailers, Houston Home Instead Senior Care office said in a release. This year, Home Instead has partnered with The Missouri City Woman’s Club and Ed’s Pharmacy, according to a release.

“We need the community’s help more than ever to make sure seniors feel connected this year,” said Gomez-Mira. “This year we knew we had to find a way to spread holiday cheer to seniors, and we are grateful for the community’s participation.”

Since the program began operating in 2003, Be a Santa to a Senior has provided some 2.1 million gifts and with the help of more than 75,000 volunteers, brightened the season for more than 750,000 deserving seniors nationwide, Houston Home Instead Senior Care office said in a release.

The Houston Home Instead Senior Care office serves Alvin, Baytown, Channel View, Bacliff, Deer Park, Dickinson, Kemah, La Porte, Galena Park, Manvel, Houston, League City, Pasadena, Pearland, Rosharon, Seabrook, Webster and Friendswood.

Those who’d like to purchase a gifts for a senior can visit Beasantatoasenior.com, enter their zip code and view wish lists for local seniors.

Holiday shoppers can also visit Ed’s Pharmacy, 3740 Cartwright Rd., Missouri City, where a Be a Santa to a Senior tree is on display through Dec. 18. The tree is decorated with ornaments featuring seniors’ first names and gift suggestions. Shoppers can select an ornament, buy the requested gift and return it unwrapped to the store with the ornament attached.

For more information about the Be a Santa to a Senior program, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com.