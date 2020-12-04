Security guard shot, killed at illegal game room in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Police said a security guard was shot and killed in southeast Houston Thursday. Right now, officers said they are searching for the shooter.

Police said the shooting happened at a business off of Lawndale Street near Rainbow Drive around 9:30 p.m.

According to investigators, the security guard was working at what may have been an illegal gaming room. Detectives say a black truck pulled up for what they believe was an attempted robbery.

When the guard tried to pull out his weapon, detectives said he was shot and killed. As of now, authorities have no description of the suspects.