Houston partners with Comcast to provide nearly 5,000 internet vouchers

HOUSTON – Houston City Council has approved a nearly $625,000 program to provide internet vouchers to low-income Houstonians.

Mayor Sylvester Turner’s Health Equity Response (H.E.R.) Task Force has partnered with Comcast to provide around 5,000 vouchers to qualifying applicants from now until Dec. 20, 2020. This agreement will ensure qualifying applicants can continue to stay connected to the internet, a news release said.

“This pandemic has highlighted the importance of quality internet service particularly for those vulnerable populations who must stay at home to stay safe,” Mayor Turner said. “This program will provide a lifeline for citizens that have struggled through the pandemic without internet access and a way to stay informed, connected and safe during these challenging times.”

To qualify for the Internet Voucher Program, applicants must reside in the city and have a Comcast serviceable address. Applicants also must prove that their total household income prior to February 2020 was lower than 80% of the area median income. They must be a member of one of the following groups: persons over age 65, persons with disabilities, households with children less than five years of age, or opportunity youth, defined as people ages 16-24 who are not currently enrolled in school or participating in the workforce.

“During this unprecedented time, it is vital for Houstonians to stay connected to the Internet – for education, work, and personal health reasons,” said Comcast’s Melinda Little, Director of Government Affairs, Houston Region. “We’re proud to partner with the City of Houston and Mayor Sylvester Turner’s Health Equity Response Task Force to help keep Houstonians connected through our Internet Essentials Program.”

While there are similar internet access programs for families with school-age children, the H.E.R. Task Force realized there were critical groups that were being overlooked.

“The shift online in everything from grocery shopping to accessing healthcare has been an additional barrier that Houstonians with disabilities have been forced to confront as a result of COVID-19,” said Gabe Cazares, Director of the Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities. “Thanks to Mayor Turner’s commitment to equity and accessibility and the city council’s support, this program will breakdown that barrier by providing in-home internet access for qualifying Houstonians with disabilities, enhancing their independence and self-determination.”

The vouchers will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis and must be redeemed by Dec. 20, 2020.