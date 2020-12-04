Arrests made in home invasion that left one man shot to death, police say

HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against two suspects tied to a Sept. 27 home invasion that left one man shot to death in southeast Houston, police said.

The suspects, Javier Hernandez, 22, and Anthony Aguilera, 17, were both arrested and charged with capital murder for their roles in the death of Brandon Garcia, 29.

The shooting was reported about 1:30 a.m. in the 7100 block of Eppes Street after Garcia’s father heard a loud noise and his son screaming inside the home, Houston police said.

The father found his son suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. Garcia was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Aguilera was taken into custody on Wednesday following a police chase with HPD officers and members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force, according to investigators.

Hernandez was charged on Wednesday but was already in jail after being taken into custody on Oct. 2 on an unrelated felon in possession of a weapon charge, according to police.