Man shot, killed in parking lot of southeast Houston townhomes, police say

HOUSTON – A man is dead after he was found shot in the chest in a parking lot by townhomes in southeast Houston Wednesday, police said.

Officers said the shooting happened on Scott Street near Mount Pleasant Street around 10:45 p.m.

Police said after he was found, the man was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

According to investigators, they haven’t identified a possible motive but they have requested a vehicle to be impounded.

Investigators believe at some point, the man was in the vehicle.