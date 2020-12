HOUSTON – A man is dead after a gun accidentally went off inside a residence in west Houston Wednesday, police said.

Officers said it happened just before 9 p.m. off Richmond Avenue and Westheimer.

Police say based on surveillance footage, it appears the gun discharged after the man sat it down on a table or counter.

He was taken to the hospital where he died, police said.

According to investigators, two other people who were inside the home at the time are cooperating with investigators.