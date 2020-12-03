Have you seen him? Former MLB pitcher with Alzheimer’s missing, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police need your help finding a missing man who has Alzheimer’s. According to officers, the man is also a former Major League Baseball pitcher.

Roric Harrison, 74, was last seen Wednesday off Main Street in the Texas Medical Center wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans, and brown shoes.

Police said Harrison is six feet tall with brown eyes and gray hair. He was a pitcher in Major League Baseball for five years back in the 1970s.

Harrison, who was signed to the Houston Astros at a point in his career, was the last American League pitcher to hit a home run in an American League game before they introduced the designated hitter.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call police at 832-394-1840.