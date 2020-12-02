Woman fatally shot while sitting in car in Midtown; search for suspect underway: HPD

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after they said a woman was gunned down while sitting in her car in Midtown Tuesday.

Police said the shooting happened in the 1200 block of Webster around 10:06 p.m.

According to investigators, the victim was sitting in her car with another woman when she was shot at nearly three times. Police said the woman was able to drive away from the scene and contacted OnStar to give a description of the suspect.

Police said they are questioning a person of interest that fits the description the woman gave OnStar. Investigators said there is also a video from a cab driver that was behind the car when the shooting happened. The other woman that was in the car was sleeping when the shooting happened, police said. Officers said she was not injured.

Police said the victim was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where she later died.

Earlier that night, investigators said a woman and her ex-boyfriend got into a disturbance. Police are trying to determine if the woman was targeted or if the situations were connected.

The investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.