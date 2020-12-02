56ºF

Local News

Watch live: Arrest made in human trafficking investigation, authorities say

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Tags: Texas, Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office will announce the arrest of Naazir Jackson after a human trafficking investigation.

A live stream of the event will be carried on Click2Houston.com in the video player above.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: