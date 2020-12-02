University of Houston awarded $1.3M federal grant for Hispanic students in STEM

HOUSTON – The University of Houston was awarded a $1.3 million federal grant to help promote the success of Latina STEM majors at Hispanic Serving Institutions, Sen. John Cornyn announced Tuesday.

The grant will be given to the program over the span of five years.

The National Science Foundation, which supports research, innovation, and discovery to provide the foundation for economic growth in America, granted the funds.

“Investing in the next generation of Texas STEM leaders will provide those students with invaluable skills now and keep Texas’ economy strong in the future,” Cornyn said. “I commend local leaders for their successful grant application and thank the National Science Foundation for investing in Hispanic students at the University of Houston.”