More relief could be coming for Houstonians struggling during the pandemic

HOUSTON – Houston City Council members will consider an agenda item on Tuesday morning in connection with the City’s Rental Assistance Program for people affected by COVID-19. Agenda Item 17 showed it is “necessary to extend the program to assist Houstonians who are experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 and its secondary.”

According to the paperwork on the agenda, The funding would allow for a one-time payment of $1,200 for financial assistance for up to 23,750 individuals.

If approved, the mayor said that the funds would available this month.

“The plan is to get those dollars out in the month of December, and people can utilize that on whatever means utilities, rent, childcare, you name it,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner.

The agenda shows that Baker Ripley would be paid up to a maximum of $1.5 million to execute the plan.