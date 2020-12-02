Illegal gun sale leads to shootout, leaving 2 injured, 2 detained in Fort Bend County, deputies say

RICHMOND, Texas – An illegal gun sale leads to a shootout that left two people injured and two detained in Fort Bend County, according to deputies.

The incident was reported around 8:30 p.m. at an apartment complex located in the 2400 block of Old South in Richmond.

Fort Bend County deputy Chad Norvell said deputies received several 911 calls of gunshots in the area. When deputies arrived, Norvell said one man was found with four to five gunshot wounds and was flown to the Medical Center in critical condition.

Norvell said another person was shot once and taken to a nearby hospital by a personal vehicle.

Deputies said the shooting happened after two men met up with a group to purchase handguns. Norvell said when the money was passed, the exchange turned into a robbery as the seller had no intentions to sell the guns, which led to a “gun battle.” Norvell said a resident came out of his apartment armed and held two of the suspects at gunpoint until deputies arrived at the scene. He said the two suspects were detained for questioning.

During the investigation, Norvell said stolen weapons were recovered. He said bullet casing went through went into local apartments and surrounding vehicles. Norvell said no other injuries were reported.

It is unknown how many shooters were involved or the relationship between the group.

The is a developing story.