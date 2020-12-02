Driver arrested after returning to scene of deadly hit-and-run in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A driver is in custody after police said he returned to the scene of a deadly hit-and-run in southeast Houston Wednesday.

Police said they found the victim, who has been identified as a man in his 50′s, laying along Reed Road near Rockford Drive around 12:23 a.m. Officers said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, the driver called a family member when he got home saying he believed he hit someone. Police said he was told to return to the scene, where he was detained.

Investigators said charges against the man are pending.