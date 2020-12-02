42% of HISD students failing one or more classes amid COVID-19 pandemic

HOUSTON – They are numbers that are sending major worries across Houston -- even across the state.

Students in the Houston Independent School District -- the state’s largest school system -- are struggling academically and struggling far more than normal. The biggest factor -- online learning forced by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think it’s certainly lasted quite a bit longer than we all expected, which doesn’t make the teaching any easier,” said Houston resident Nicholas Gerling. “So. It’s survival mode.”

In a statement to KPRC 2, HISD confirmed that 42% of their students failed one or more classes in the first grading period of the fall. The numbers were first brought to light in a report by the Houston Chronicle, which also showed the failure rate in that grading period normally is 11%. That is a failure rate that has nearly quadrupled.

Parents are now searching for answers.

“It may be because of resources, it may be because some of the parents have to take the time to learn the platforms and then help the students,” said Veronica Vault, a mother with two sons in HISD. “And particularly to make sure that the students are actually doing their work.”

A representative with the Houston Federation of Teachers said educators are witnessing the struggles firsthand with their students.

“You have those students who are not able to learn, even when they do have the support at home, the environment, the technology,” said Dr. Claudia Morales. “They are not aboe to focus looking at a screen so long.”

KPRC 2 has asked the district about any proposed solutions and after two days, we are still waiting. Sen. Paul Bettencourt, a known critic of the school board, believes any solution needs to be hyper-focused on the students.

“I think the HISD board needs to focus on the education of the kids now,” Bettencourt said. “Stop wasting time on trying to hire a superintendent when they’re not able to do that under the conservatory agreement they have with the state of Texas.”