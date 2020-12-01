60ºF

Man’s body found on sidewalk in southwest Houston, police say

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Generic image of police lights. (pixabay)

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after they said a man’s body was found on a sidewalk in southwest Houston Tuesday.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene in the 8400 block of South Breeze Drive after a man was found dead on a sidewalk around 9:30 a.m.

According to investigators, the victim is believed to be in his 30s and had visible signs of trauma.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

