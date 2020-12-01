Man’s body found on sidewalk in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after they said a man’s body was found on a sidewalk in southwest Houston Tuesday.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene in the 8400 block of South Breeze Drive after a man was found dead on a sidewalk around 9:30 a.m.

Our homicide detectives are on scene in the 8400 block of South Breeze Drive in SW Houston after a man was found deceased on a sidewalk about 9:30am. Preliminary information is the victim is believed to be in his 30s and had visible signs of trauma. #hounews pic.twitter.com/eYmACK4H4k — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 1, 2020

According to investigators, the victim is believed to be in his 30s and had visible signs of trauma.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.