Man shot in leg while driving in north Houston, deputies say

HOUSTON – Harris County sheriff’s deputies said they are investigating after a man was shot while driving in north Houston Tuesday.

Officers said the shooting happened in the 1900 block of North Sam Houston Tollway near Aldine Westfield Road around 2:41 a.m.

According to HCSO, units located a vehicle that crashed into a pillar under the beltway. Deputies said they found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg and applied a tourniquet before EMS arrived.

Deputies said the driver was transported to the hospital by ambulance and is expected to survive the shooting.

According to investigators, the victim and suspect were traveling westbound on the feeder road. Deputies said the suspect then opened fire on the victim’s car. When the victim was struck in the leg, he crashed into a pillar under the beltway, deputies said. Investigators said the suspect then fled the scene.

Investigators said the suspect’s vehicle is described as a newer gray-colored model Cadillac CTS with chrome wheels.

Deputies said the motive for the shooting is still under investigation.