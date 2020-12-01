‘It’s all about giving back’: Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office collects toys, cash donations for Gleem Toy Drive

HOUSTON – Deputy constables could be seen standing in the medians on Tuesday morning collecting donations for elementary-age students who might otherwise go without this holiday season.

“So many people are suffering right now and I think the most important thing we can do as a community is do acts of kindness,” said Constable Alan Rosen.

The toy drive has been held outside of the Dr. Gleem Car Wash for 21 years. The owner, Kevin Jenkins, said that this year is even more important because of the pandemic.

“It’s all about giving back,” said Jenkins.

Following the drive, toys will be purchased with the donations and bagged up for delivery by members of the Precinct 1 Constable’s Office to students at 22 elementary schools.

The event will be held at Dr. Gleem’s Car Wash, located at 3103 Ella Blvd until 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Want to lend a helping hand? Click here to donate to the toy drive.