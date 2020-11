HOUSTON – Houston artist Marc Furi has unveiled a new original art piece.

Titled “I Love 3W,” the Monopoly-inspired installation illustrates the result of gentrification in Third Ward.

The piece highlights well-known gentrified places and streets like McGowen Street, Moore & Moore Townhome Builders and South McGregor. It also complements a room at Project Row House.

The illustration can be viewed at the Station Museum of Contemporary Art.

“I Love 3W” also features an online shop.