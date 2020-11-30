Investigation underway after woman’s body found outside UH building, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after police said they found the body of a woman outside a building on the University of Houston campus.

Police said the woman was not a student and is not believed to be affiliated with the university.

According to police, a maintenance worker found the body Monday morning and notified the UH Police Department who arrived on the scene and attempted to wake the woman.

When they realized she was not responsive, officers call the Houston Fire Department who declared the woman dead around 9:18 a.m. and contacted the Houston Police Department.

Police said one of the responding officers recognized the woman “as someone that he has frequently come in contact with and who appears to be homeless,” police said.

Authorities said there were no signs of physical trauma, but HPD will still be conducting an investigation alongside UHPD.

An officer at the scene said it was a cold night and the death could have been natural. The woman’s identity has not yet been released.