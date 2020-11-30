Houston SPCA urges people to prepare pets for freezing temps

HOUSTON – The Houston SPCA said people need to prepare to bring their pets inside to a warm, dry place as temperatures drop in the Houston area.

“Here’s the bottom line, if it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pets, we recommend that you bring your pets in,” said Julie Kuenstle with the Houston SPCA.

Kuenstle recommends owners don’t shave their dog’s hair, as a longer coat provides more warmth.

She encourages people to bathe their pets as little as possible during the cold winter months to prevent dry skin.

Also, Kuenstle said owners should feed pets more and give them plenty of water because they burn more energy trying to stay warm.

She also said owners shouldn’t leave animals in cars, as the cars can act as refrigerators.

“Maybe you don’t want to keep them inside your home, that’s OK. What about a laundry room? What about the garage? There are places that you can help your pet stay warm,” said Kuenstle.

For more cold-weather tips for pets, visit the ASPA’s ‘Cold Weather Safety Tips’ webpage.