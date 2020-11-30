Here are the best Cyber Monday deals, according to KPRC 2 consumer expert Amy Davis

HOUSTON – Today is Cyber Monday! Hopefully you didn’t blow your whole budget on Black Friday, because there are some seriously good deals online today. Here are just a few that caught my eye.

Clothing

Several websites are offering half off of everything and free shipping.

A few to check out include Old Navy, Loft, Land’s End and Kate Spade. J. Crew is giving you 60% to 70% off everything. Then when you use the promo code POWERUP, you’ll get an extra 15% off.

Right now on Kohl’s when you spend $50, you get $10 off. Then you can take an extra 20% off with promo code YOUGET20.

They’ve got pajama bottoms on sale for 3.99.

Cole Haan has everything up to 70% off. When you use promo code THEBEST, you save an extra 10% off.

Best Apple Deals

Amazon has the best deal on the Apple Watch Series 6 for $349. You save $49 off the regular price.

Best Buy has Apple Airpods Pro for $20 off, making them 229.99.

Beauty Products

Check out this Cyber Monday deal from Ulta: You get a free 23-piece beauty bag with products worth $76 when you spend $80. When you use the promo code CYBERMON20m you’ll get $10 off when you spend $50. Shipping is free when you spend at least $35.

For the home

For the kitchen, Best Buy has this 6-quart Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus multi-use pressure cooker for $69.99. That is $50 off the regular price.

That’s also where you can get the Google Nest Hub with a 7-inch smart display screen for $49.99. That is $40 off the regular price.

WalMart has this Shark ION robot vacuum with Wi-Fi on sale for half off. It’s $149 today. (Reg. $299)

Cyber Monday at the Nutcracker Market

Don’t forget the virtual Nutcracker Market is still open. The following vendors are offering Cyber Monday deals:

Beautiful Brows

Black Tie Caramel

DGZ Chocolates

Imagination Unlimited

Karma Living

Kelli Kouri

Laugh Out Loud Expressions

Laura Lively

Magtrim

Maria Victoria

One Hip Mom

PDQ Meals (CM and Tues. 12/1)

Pens by Mike

Russian Souvenirs

Traveling Gypsy

Trends & Traditions

Don’t shop online without a browser extension

If you are shopping online without a browser extension that gives you cashback, you are missing out on a lot of cash. Today, Rakuten is giving you back up to 20% cashback at places like Neiman Marcus, Kate Spade and 12% cashback at Cole Haan. You can stack those savings on top of whatever deals the retailer is giving today. If you sign up for Rakuten with my promo code and use it to buy anything for $40 or more, we will both get $40.