HCSO: 2 men on the run after aggravated robbery in northeast Harris County

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men seen on surveillance video robbing a Burpy market convenience store in northeast Harris County.

The men were caught on camera robbing the store at gunpoint late Friday night. The store is located on the 1500 block of East Wallisville Road.

Adrian Rebello was one of the cashiers the night of the robbery and said the suspects were in and out within minutes and took off on foot.

“He’s like, ‘Hey, on your knees.’ With the gun right on my head,” said Rebello.

The store’s owner Jason Makanojiya said the thieves made off with about $1,700 but said he is thankful no one was hurt.

“Their safety, their lives are most important they did everything right. They gave the money up and did what the robbers asked them to,” said Makanojiya.

Makanokiya is asking anyone with information on the suspects to come forward and call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-221-6000.