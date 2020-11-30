56ºF

Harris County housing advocates to address evictions across area

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

HOUSTON – Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia and housing advocates are expected to hold a news conference Monday at 4 p.m. about evictions in Houston and Harris County.

Speakers are expected to highlight efforts to keep Houston and Harris County residents housed during a pandemic that has deepened America’s housing crisis and caused large spikes in eviction and homelessness.

