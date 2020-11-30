Driver killed during road-rage shooting in north Houston; search for suspect underway: HPD

HOUSTON – Houston police said they are investigating a road rage shooting that left a man dead in north Houston Sunday.

Officers said the shooting happened in the 700 block of North Loop West around 10:12 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. Police said the man was transported by ambulance and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to investigators, the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident. Police said both vehicles were on the freeway during the incident. At some point, an altercation started on I-45 and both vehicles stopped on the 610 freeway. Both drivers exchanged gunfire, officers said.

Police said the shooter who later died then exited the freeway and stopped on the feeder road. Witnesses pulled over to assist, investigators said.

Officers said the suspect fled in an unknown direction.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.