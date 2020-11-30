2 killed, 3 injured in crash where car flies off bridge in Liberty County: Deputies

LIBERTY, Texas – Deputies said two people were killed in a devastating four-vehicle crash in Liberty County Sunday. According to investigators, the impact of the accident caused a car to fly off a bridge.

Deputies said the crash happened on State Highway 105 at the Trinity River Bridge around 8 p.m.

A BMW slammed into a Mustang head-on, sending the BMW over the bridge about 20 feet down, investigators said. Authorities said both of those drivers were killed.

Deputies said a 15-year-old in another vehicle was rushed to the hospital by helicopter. Two other people suffered minor injuries, investigators said.

There was a six-month-old inside one of the cars, but authorities said the baby was not hurt.