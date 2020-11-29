Shake Shack brings first location to The Woodlands

HOUSTON – Shake Shack is launching its first location in The Woodlands on Nov. 19, according to Community Impact Newspaper. The stand-alone eatery will open near The Woodlands Mall at 1201 Lake Robbins Drive, Ste. 3034.

The fast-casual chain will offer both indoor and outdoor dining, along with a walk-up window for to-go orders. The new location will also utilize the new Shake Track digital preordering service as well.

Shake Shack features burgers, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, crinkle-cut french fries and milkshakes. It will also serve local and Shake Shack-branded beer and wine.

The restaurant will be open daily between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

This marks the fifth Houston-area location, with others in the Galleria, Rice Village, Montrose and downtown areas.