5 people dead, baby hospitalized following violent crash in Wharton County, police say

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas – Five people were killed and another was injured Sunday in a violent crash in Wharton County, according to the Wharton Police Department.

At approximately 3:56 a.m., a driver in a black Cadillac SUV traveling southbound on US Highway 59, near the FM 961/ Highway 60 exit, left the roadway, traveled through the grassy median, and entered the northbound lanes where it collided head-on with an oncoming Nissan Altima, officials said.

The driver in the Cadillac SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three adults in the Altima, including the driver, were also killed in the crash. An additional occupant, a 2-year-old toddler, was also declared dead after being transported to a hospital.

A six-month-old baby who had been in the Altima was flown to a Houston hospital for treatment in unknown condition.

Investigators are withholding the names of the victims until the families of all parties are notified.

This crash remains under investigation by the Wharton Police Department.

This is a developing story.