Owners hoping for big results for Small Business Saturday

CYPRESS – Small business owners across the Houston area are preparing for Small Business Saturday.

At establishments like the Little Eclectic House in Cypress, owners are preparing for customers the day after the big box stores had their turn on Black Friday. Most say they don’t try to compete with the larger stores instead of banking on what makes them exclusive to the customer.

“I think that we offer them a personal shopping experience,” said Shellie McBeth, the owner of Little Eclectic House. “They can walk in here and whoever is working behind the counter knows their name, and knows their style, knows what they like.”

The boutique business specializes in antiques, vintage furniture, and jewelry to name a few items. Customers say they appreciate the variety.

“The things here are made by real people, not factories. That’s what I like,” said customer Margaret Ellis. “It’s very creative. Whatever it is it’s very creative. And it’s unique.”

Other businesses hope that uniqueness will be a draw on Saturday.

The owner of Cy-Tex Gaming, a store that specializes in board and card games like the popular Pokemon, describes 2020 as a roller coaster. He refers to Small Business Saturday as “make-or-break” for a lot of establishments.

Owners are hoping for customers who understand the role they play in our economy.

“When you support a small business, you support your community,” said customer Fabian Vargas. “You’re really giving money back to where you’re from, where you’re living, where you’re at.”