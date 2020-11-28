HPD: Man shot in both legs during apparent ‘drug deal gone bad’

HOUSTON – A man was shot in both legs during an apparent ‘drug deal gone bad’ in west Houston Saturday, according to Houston police.

At approximately 12:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to an apartment complex near the 3000 block of Shadowbriar Drive on multiple reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located one man on the ground suffering gunshot wounds to both his legs.

Officers applied tourniquets to his legs and kept him conscious until paramedics arrived. The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive, according to police.

A scene investigation indicated the shooting may have stemmed from a “drug deal gone bad,” said David Angelo, Commander for the Houston Police Department’s Westside Patrol Division.

Along with two bags of marijuana, investigators recovered 27 shell casings from two different weapons, “which leads us to believe there was a shootout here at the scene,” Angelo said.

An investigation into the shooting is in its early stages as officers work to track down any potential witnesses. The victim, who was falling in and out of consciousness at the scene, was unable to provide a statement. Investigators hope to obtain one from him at the hospital.

“Right now, it’s a very fluid scene so I don’t have any information to pass on to the community at this time,” Angelo said.