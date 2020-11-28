Houston woman found dead in truck after chase ends in downtown Beaumont

HOUSTON – The body of a Houston woman was found in the trunk of a car that was involved in a high-speed chase that ended in downtown Beaumont, Texas, on Saturday morning, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS officials said the car chase began in Chambers County.

Around 8 a.m., the department received a call regarding a reckless driver, who was driving a white car on Interstate 10 in Beaumont. A DPS Trooper saw a white Honda car speeding down I-10 and attempted to pull over the driver near FM 365.

The driver pulled to the right as if to stop, but immediately sped off, officials said.

As the driver approached Milam Street in Beaumont, he struck a concrete barrier and lost control of the vehicle, according to officials. The vehicle came to rest near mile marker 855.

At this point, the vehicle was on three wheels, Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Ben Collins told 12 News.

After the collision, Troopers secured the crash scene and removed the driver from the vehicle. The Honda was searched, which is standard procedure after a car crash. A woman’s body was found in the trunk, according to the release.

The driver, identified as a 35-year-old resident of Fresno, Texas, was taken to a local hospital for treatment and remains in police custody. The man is expected to live.

The Texas Rangers and the Texas Highway Patrol is investigating the identity of the deceased victim and the circumstances surrounding her death.

If you have information about this crime, you are asked to call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously. You could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing information to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.