Popular Italian restaurant in Webster-area closing after 50 years in business

HOUSTON – Franca’s Real Italian Restaurant in the 1100 block of East NASA Parkway in the Webster area is closing its doors after 50 years, the owner announced on social media Thursday.

According to its website, the restaurant opened in 1971 and was the only restaurant in the South Houston area for miles. The restaurant was a family affair for years with the design of the interiors, from murals to sculptures, all done by the patriarch “Papa” Franco. Franca, the youngest daughter, eventually took over the business and is closing it now.

The statement reads, “After 50 years of business in the Bay Area and with the changing times, I have made the difficult decision to not reopen Franca’s Real Italian Restaurant and Dinner Theatre. Thank you all for the love, support and loyalty. We will remembering our hearts the laughter and moments we shared. I would like to wish you all the very best. With much gratitude, Franca 2020.”