Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner responds to Thanksgiving weekend curfew orders in Texas

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has issued a statement following the curfews issued in Bexar County and in San Antonio.

“I don’t rule out anything,” his statement to media reads. “Our behavior, the spread of this virus, and the impact on the health care delivery system will ultimately dictate our response.”

His comments come after Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff and San Antonio Mayor Nirenberg imposed a curfew, beginning from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Thursday, Nov. 26, and extending through Monday, Nov. 30. The efforts are due to fears that the Thanksgiving weekend will end in a huge spike of COVID-19 cases, KSAT reported.

People are not allowed to gather outside of their household during the imposed curfew, except for when seeking services from a business. Restaurants, including those with outdoor service areas, are required to close for dine-in services at 10 p.m. until the curfew period ends. The establishments may continue to offer drive-thru, curbside or takeout service after 10 p.m. and resume dine-in service at 6 a.m. during the curfew period. The amended public health order strongly encourages dine-in food service providers to only offer curbside or takeout until the curfew expires on Monday. Individuals or establishments who violate the curfew rules may face a fine up to $1,000.