‘Keep the faith’: Alex Trebek’s Thanksgiving message shared weeks after his death

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

This image released by Jeopardy! shows Alex Trebek, host of the game show "Jeopardy!" Trebek's memoir, "The Answer Is: Reflections on My Life," will be released on Tuesday, July 21. (Jeopardy! via AP) (© 2017 Califon Productions, Inc.)

HOUSTON – “Jeopardy” game show host Alex Trebek filmed a Thanksgiving message to share with the world prior to his death on Nov. 8.

The staff of “Jeopardy” shared the message on Twitter Thanksgiving Day, saying it was “high on our list of things to be thankful for this year.”

In the video, Trebek said, “Happy Thanksgiving ladies and gentlemen. In spite of what America and the rest of the world is experiencing right now there are many reasons to be thankful. There are more and more people extending helpful hands to do a kindness for their neighbors and that is a good thing. Keep the faith. We’re going to get through all this and we will be a better society because of it.”

