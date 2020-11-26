Changes have been made to this year’s Super Feast. Here is what you need to know

HOUSTON – Every year, thousands turn out to Houston’s Annual Super Feast, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, things are different. No matter how different the event may appear, organizers said the focus is still on giving.

This year, guests won’t get the opportunity to seat and fellowship while eating their meal in order to ensure safety.

There will be thousands of prepared bags of Thanksgiving food-- turkey and all the fixings-- for those who come to pick up Thursday at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

This year, the food distribution in will be outside in a grab-and-go style. Organizers said they still need donations and will be accepting them all day at the corner of McKinney.

Those who come in person will line up to get a bag. This year, there is also a drive-thru option. Drivers should head to the back of the GRB and the bags will be placed in their trunk.

Organizers say the goal will be to hand out baskets from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving. The event is expected to go on until supplies run out.