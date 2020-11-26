Dessert, anyone? Rush for Flying Saucer Pies ahead of Thanksgiving

HOUSTON – People waited for hours in line to get their hands on a Thanksgiving pie from Flying Saucer Pie Company on Crosstimbers in north Houston.

“My son and I showed up at 10:30 a.m. (Tuesday),” said Luis Torres. “We’re here enjoying ourselves.”

He said it’s a tradition and this year, he even took orders on social media.

“I posted out there, ‘Hey anybody want pies? I will be at the Flying Saucer Pie,’ and my phone has been going off and ringing and ringing and ringing. ‘Hey, I want two pies, I want five pies, I want eight pies.”

Torres ended up buying $1,200 worth of pies!

Nancy Ruiz wasn’t too far behind in line and said she’s been coming Thanksgiving week for 20 years.

“The pies are good. It’s a one-time-a-year deal. We enjoy coming here,” said Ruiz.

Most people we spoke with said it wouldn’t be Thanksgiving without the delicious pies.

“This is incredible. I love what they do for the first responders and pies were always a big part of our family tradition,” said Mark Lively.

The owner said they would likely run out of pies before they’re set to close at 7 p.m. Wednesday.